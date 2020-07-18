Lee Ernest Dukes



June 23, 1942 - June 1, 2020



Raleigh



Lee Ernest Dukes of Raleigh, NC, affectionately known as "Dice" or "Duke" to close friends and family, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 1, 2020 at the age of 77 from Prostate Cancer at Transitions Life Care in Raleigh, NC.



Lee was born June 23, 1942, in Greeleyville, SC. Lee lived most of his adult life in Cresco, PA where he owned a very successful shoe repair shop for over 30 years called Dukes Shoe Repair.



Lee was the proud father of 5 children. Natalie Dukes (deceased 9/2011), Colleen Isom, Waleyia Dukes, Holly Dukes and Lee Dukes Jr.. Lee was also a proud loving grandfather of 5, a loving brother, uncle and caring neighbor and friend to many.



Lee's smile, wonderful sense of humor and easy going spirit will be truly missed by his family, friends and neighbors.



