Lee H. Swanson
Lee H. Swanson

Cary

Lee H. Swanson, 82, died peacefully at home on March 14, 2020 surrounded by his family.

Lee graduated from Mt. Upton Central High School and Rochester Institute of Technology. In 1959, while attending RIT, he met his beloved wife Becky at a dance at Keuka College. Lee and Becky were married the following year on June 18, 1960.

Lee went to work for IBM in Endicott, NY and moved his family from Endicott to Cary in 1965. Among other projects, Lee worked on the team that developed IBM's supermarket UPC scanner. He retired from IBM in 1992.

Lee was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church of Cary beginning in 1965. He belonged to the Fellowship Sunday School class and was a regular participant in the Tuesday Morning Men's Breakfast Club. Lee continued to enjoy the fellowship and care of the members of the Breakfast Club throughout his illness.

Lee enjoyed spending time with his family and traveled with them to 30 states and 4 countries. Many trips were made in connection with his long-standing interest in genealogy, including a trip to his family's homestead in Sweden.

Lee shared his love of "hit-and-miss" engines and antique cars with his sons David and Dean. His 1934 Plymouth (Black Beauty) was used as the "getaway car" in three of his children's weddings. Lee (N4AJF) was also a long-time member of the Cary Amateur Radio Club and enjoyed participating in Ham Fests and Field Days.

Lee will be lovingly remembered by his wife Becky and his children David Swanson (Amy), Suzanne Lever (Rick), Dean Swanson (Valerie) and Meredith Furth (Robert). "Papa Lee" will also be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Madison Lever (Warren), Davis Lever, Rebecca Furth, Katherine Swanson, Emma Swanson and William Furth. Lee is also survived by his brother John Swanson (Janet). He was predeceased by his parents Henry and Dorothy Swanson and his brother Fred Swanson.

The family would like to express special thanks to Lee and Becky's many wonderful neighbors and the thoughtful members of Lee's FUMC Breakfast Club.

A private graveside service was held on March 18, 2020, officiated by Rev. Heather Herrin Wong.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dorcas Ministries at https://dorcascary.org/donations/ or Transitions LifeCare at https://transitionslifecare.org/donate/.

Published in The News and Observer on May 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
200 Southeast Maynard Road
Cary, NC 27511
9194678108
