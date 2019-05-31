Lee Mitchell Struble



Whispering Pines



Lee Struble passed away surrounded by family at First Health Hospice House in West End, NC on May 29, 2019. Mr. Struble and his wife Barbara have been residents of Whispering Pines for 20 years.



Lee Struble was born in Chester Township, Morrow County, Ohio. Lee received a B.S. in Industrial Engineering from Ohio State University and a M.S. Engineering Administration from Syracuse University. He served as an officer in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Lee spent the majority of his career as an engineer and project manager at IBM. After retiring, he taught Industrial Engineering students at NC State. He found great joy traveling in an RV, golfing, but most of all in his family.



His family has lost one of the most amazing men they have ever known. Lee Struble was a man who everyone looked up to, and went to for advice and unconditional love. He always gave his honest opinion, even if you didn't want to hear it. Lee never hesitated to say how beautiful and wonderful his wife Barbara was. He was a wonderful example to his family of what a spouse and father should be. He was the epitome of a family man who dearly loved his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and his beloved dog Otis. Lee always made sure that each family member felt special and loved, and treated those that married into the family the same as those who had been there all along. To say that he will be missed is an understatement but he will live on in each family members own precious memories.



He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Barbara. He is also survived by his children Diana (David) Schechtman of Schaumburg, IL, Michael Struble of Mesa, AZ, Ann (Roger) Saunders of Siler City, NC, Mark (Lezlie) Struble of Fuquay Varina, NC and Joan (Jim) Anderson of Garner, NC. He is also survived by 19 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.



There will be no service or calling hours per his request. His family celebrated his life with a large gathering for his 90th birthday.



Donations can be made in Lee's memory to First Health Hospice House 150 Applecross Road Pinehurst, NC 28374.



Online condolences may be left at: www.bolesfuneralhome.com



Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines. Published in The News & Observer on May 31, 2019