Lee Walker Brown



Wilson



Lee Walker Brown, of Wilson, passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, April 25th 2019 at the home of her daughter Karen Brown, in Raleigh.



Funeral services to be held on Thursday, May 2nd at 1:00 PM at the graveside in Maplewood Cemetery followed by a luncheon at First Baptist Church on Nash Street in Wilson. The family invites family and friends to join them for a life celebration.



Lee was born December 16th, 1925 at the home of her Burnett family grandparents on a small rural farm in Burgaw, NC.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, George Marion Brown, and brothers, Ernest Jr., Milton, and Earl Walker and sister, Elizabeth Williams.



Lee was a loving mother, homemaker, long-time Welcome Wagon Hostess and Wilson Newcomer's Club Coordinator and active member at the First Baptist Church in Wilson. She loved to sing and was a dance instructor in her early years. At the age of 17, she worked for the Commerce Department in Washington, DC and later graduated from Pfeiffer College in Misenheimer, NC.



Survivors include her four children, Karen Brown, Marty and Tamara Brown, and Mike and Martha Brown of Raleigh and Tim Brown of Elm City; grandchildren, Nathan and Jen Brown, Aaron and Kasey Brown, Jordan and Heather Brown, Kelly and Jared Scott, Kristi Brown, and Emily Brown; great-grandchildren Elizabeth and Lillie; niece, Debbie Walker Chavis, and nephews, Randy Williams and Eric Walker.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, PO Box 1467, Wilson, NC 27894.



Arrangements by Wilson Memorial Service, 2811 Fieldstream Dr. N., Wilson, (252) 237-7171. Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 30, 2019