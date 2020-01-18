|
|
LeeAnne Coyle Poole
April 9, 1960 - January 13, 2020
Clayton
LeeAnne Coyle Poole, wife, friend and sister entered eternal rest on January 13, 2020 at age 59. Born April 9, 1960 in Bellefonte PA, LeeAnne found her calling in nursing and graduated from the School of Nursing at JCC in 2006. She went on to get her Master's Degree in Nursing from UNC in 2013. LeeAnne is survived by her husband, Reginald M Poole (Dicky) of Clayton; her brother, David Coyle of Lake City, Florida, extended family throughout the US, her beloved dog Mollie and kitty Ninja. She is preceeded in death by her parents, Walter and Anne Coyle. LeeAnne maintained a positive attitude in spite of numerous health challenges throughout her lifetime. She had an adventurous personality and always lived her life to the fullest. LeeAnne was an animal lover and always had room in her heart and home for an animal in need. LeeAnne was an immensely talented artist. She excelled at every hobby she ever tried her hand at including beekeeping, jewelry making, mosaics, stained glass and pen and ink. LeeAnne enjoyed traveling and was always planning her next trip. Her favorite destination was Prudence Island, Rhode Island. Prudence was her happy place. She enjoyed many trips there as a child and throughout her life with family and friends. Another fave was New Orleans and her family and friends always looked forward to LeeAnne's annual Mardi Gras party. LeeAnne had a compassionate and charitable spirit that was felt by all of those that knew her. She always "showed up" for family and friends and invested in the lives of the children around her. LeeAnne said numerous times that she was "the luckiest girl in the world". Her family and friends would agree that we are the lucky ones for having known her. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Transitions Lifecare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh NC 27607 or your favorite pet charity/rescue. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at McLaurin Funeral Home from 6:00 - 8:00pm. Online condolences may be made to the Poole family at www.mclaurinatpinecrest.com. Arrangements are with McLaurin Funeral Home, Clayton.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 18, 2020