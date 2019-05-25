Home

Leigh Howard Mitchell

December 26, 1968-May 19, 2019

Selma, nc

Son of deceased Dorothy Mitchell Thomas of Garner

Surviving daughters Denise David, Crystal Goins both from Sanford and four grandchildren

Sisters: Sandra Pittman, Denise Ennis, Debbie Bazemore Brothers: Lynn Mitchell, Dennis Mitchell 13 nephews and 5 neices, Deceased brother Eddie Mitchell Jr,

The family will have a "Celebration of Life" on June 1st at nephews house, Rex Waters, 126 Altavista Court, Clayton, from 3pm- until
Published in The News & Observer on May 25, 2019
