|
|
Leland D. "Lew" Lewis
August 16, 1922-August 16, 2019
Raleigh
Leland D. "Lew" Lewis of Raleigh NC left to be with the Lord on August 16, 2019.
Leland was born August 16, 1922 to Raymon J. and E. Mildred Lewis in Johnson City, NY. Lew is survived by his sister Pattie Ann and husband Roger Remy of Tampa, FL; son Todd and daughter-in-law Patricia Lewis of Wake Forest, NC; daughter Beth Lewis of Wilmington, NC; grandchildren Robert Haynes and wife Eden of Chicago, IL; Lindsay and husband Patrick LaRose of Wilmington, NC; Amy Lewis of Oyster Bay, NY and Brycen Lewis of Wilmington, NC; five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 68 years, Lena (Lee) and his brother Myron Roy of Boyton Beach, FL. Memorial services will be held Tuesday, September 17 at 1:00 pm at North Raleigh United Methodist Church, 8501 Honeycutt Rd. Raleigh NC 27615. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: NRUMC Altar Guild, 8501 Honeycutt Rd. Raleigh NC 27615 and/or Springmoor Endowment Fund, 1500 Sawmill Rd. Raleigh NC 27615.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 24, 2019