Leland Murphy Cottle
Raleigh
Leland was born on February 9, 1928 to W. Shelton and Arline Simpson Cottle in Beulaville, NC. He passed away on June 5, 2020 at the age of 92 with his family at his side.
At the age of 16, Leland came to Raleigh to attend King's Business College and went to work with Edwards and Broughton Printing Company for 18 years. He then purchased half ownership of Glover Printing Company Inc. where he worked for 22 years.
Becoming a Master Gardener through NC State Extension Service, Leland volunteered for many years with the Men's Garden Club and their Annual Azalea and Mum Sales at the Fairgrounds. He was awarded the "Long Leaf Pine" Award through Governor Hunt in 1984 and in 1992 for his many years of service. He loved to work outside planting and building projects and took great pride in his beautiful plants and shrubs.
He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Raleigh for many years, serving in multiple capacities including the Building Committee, Deacon, and Sunday School teacher. Leland loved to play bridge and enjoyed playing up until his stroke in March of 2018. Leland's wife and daughter took care of him in his home during the time after his stroke and declining years.
Surviving are his beloved wife, Jacqueline Lindsay Cottle, of 58 years; his loving children: Tony Cottle (Sue), Laura C. Shaw (Carson) and Robert Leland Cottle; three grandchildren: Jessica Edwards, Robert "Robbie" Cottle (Maria) and Cody Jarman (Morgan); seven great-grandchildren, who brought a lot of joy to him during his declining years: Gracie, Giovanni, Jackie, Liam, Leland, Caden, Wyatt and Levi; and by his brother: Ralph Cottle, of Beulaville, NC and many nieces and nephews.
Leland was preceded in death by his parents, brothers: W.M. Cottle and John Forbes Cottle and by a sister: Madelyn C. Denney.
Family will receive friends Sunday, June 7th at Mitchell Funeral Home (7209 Glenwood Avenue) from 4-6 pm (please wear a mask and keep to social distancing practices). A Graveside Service will be held on Monday at 2 pm at Raleigh Memorial Park (7501 Glenwood Avenue).
