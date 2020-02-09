|
|
Leland E. Weathers
Knightdale
Leland E. Weathers born September 8, 1919 in Leggett, NC to the late Henry and Minnie Weathers, passed away February 8, 2020. He spent six years in Zebulon before moving to Knightdale, NC. Leland graduated at Knightdale High School in 1938. He enjoyed a long career as a Railroad Engineer with Seaboard Coastline Railroad now CSX. Leland spent three years in Labor Relations in the Norfolk office with the railroad. He also studied for a year at William & Mary College and took a course with Dale Carnegie to advance his career.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his previous wives, Gladys Council and Christine Weathers; son, Hal Weathers; granddaughter, Beverly Weathers; brother, Meredith Weathers; and a sister, Clarine W. Goodlief.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Winbon Weathers; sons: Rupert "R.E." Weathers, Robert Page Weathers (Norma), Dale Edward Weathers (Sandra), Donald Alan Weathers (Jackie); step-daughters, Martha Sue Barrick and Susan Winbon Hollingsworth; 15 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; sister, Lorna W. Lane; and a special niece, Diane Mulhollem.
A service to celebrate his life will be held at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale, NC 27545. Burial will follow at Old Knightdale Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive relatives and friends prior to the service from 1:00 to 2:00 pm at the funeral home and other times at the home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Knightdale Baptist Church, PO Box 21, Knightdale, NC 27545.
Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 9, 2020