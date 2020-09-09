Lelia Bernard Blanchard
May 25, 1956 - September 6, 2020
Raleigh
Lelia Bernard Blanchard died peacefully on September 6th at Transitions
LifeCare after a long summer spent beautifully and bravely battling multiple medical issues.
In fact, Lelia dealt with mental and medical issues most of her life – always with great spirit and heart! Born with a significant mental disability in Raleigh, Lelia was part of one of the first cohorts of students with such disabilities to be mainstreamed in public schools in Wake County. She successfully and happily completed Wiley Elementary, Daniels Junior High and finished at Broughton High School in 1975, overcoming many obstacles, with the help of her mentor and friend, Janet Peoples Jackson.
Several years after graduating from Broughton, Lelia moved out of the family home and into the Millbrook Group Home, run by Residential Support Services. Millbrook became her home for almost 35 years with four other residents and a loving devoted staff. During these years, Lelia was gainfully employed by Wake Enterprises, a supervised workplace for many adults with disabilities. During the last several years, she enjoyed the incredibly loving and patient one-on-one encouragement and direction of Ms. Joyce Sutton.
Throughout her life, Lelia had the support of a large village to help her enjoy the community. She was a good swimmer who attended the YMCA, was a Girl Scout, a frequent participant in Special Olympics and ongoing activities offered by The Arc of Wake County - with her good friend Doug Gill. She was a member of Hayes Barton Methodist Church where she enjoyed the Starnes Class. She loved to bowl and "joke around" with her friends and family.
"Leelee" repeatedly shared her simple but profound wisdom with anyone who would listen. Two of her favorite phrases were "tell only the good news, not the bad news," and "take it just one day and one thing at the time."
Lelia adored her devoted "Mama" Bernard Blanchard (deceased) and beloved "Daddy", Charles F. Blanchard and his wife Archie Blanchard; and her "favorite" (and only) sibling, "My Sister", Anna Neal Blanchard. They along with many Blanchard, Berkeley and Fuller cousins; and Brad, Marian and Carla Ashley and Eva Harris; housemates; friends; members of her church family and colleagues will miss Lelia's bright smile, feisty spirit and big pure heart.
A private family service celebrating Lelia's life will be held at 11:30 am on Friday, Sept. 11th at Hayes Barton United Methodist Church, the service will be live streamed through www.hbumc.org/live
.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Lelia's name to: Wake Enterprises, 3348 Bush Street, Raleigh, NC 27609, or to Hayes Barton United Methodist Church, Pastor's Discretionary Fund, 2209 Fairview Rd., Raleigh, NC 27608.
Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, Saint Mary's St., Raleigh.