1/1
Lelia B. Blanchard
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lelia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lelia Bernard Blanchard

May 25, 1956 - September 6, 2020

Raleigh

Lelia Bernard Blanchard died peacefully on September 6th at Transitions

LifeCare after a long summer spent beautifully and bravely battling multiple medical issues.

In fact, Lelia dealt with mental and medical issues most of her life – always with great spirit and heart! Born with a significant mental disability in Raleigh, Lelia was part of one of the first cohorts of students with such disabilities to be mainstreamed in public schools in Wake County. She successfully and happily completed Wiley Elementary, Daniels Junior High and finished at Broughton High School in 1975, overcoming many obstacles, with the help of her mentor and friend, Janet Peoples Jackson.

Several years after graduating from Broughton, Lelia moved out of the family home and into the Millbrook Group Home, run by Residential Support Services. Millbrook became her home for almost 35 years with four other residents and a loving devoted staff. During these years, Lelia was gainfully employed by Wake Enterprises, a supervised workplace for many adults with disabilities. During the last several years, she enjoyed the incredibly loving and patient one-on-one encouragement and direction of Ms. Joyce Sutton.

Throughout her life, Lelia had the support of a large village to help her enjoy the community. She was a good swimmer who attended the YMCA, was a Girl Scout, a frequent participant in Special Olympics and ongoing activities offered by The Arc of Wake County - with her good friend Doug Gill. She was a member of Hayes Barton Methodist Church where she enjoyed the Starnes Class. She loved to bowl and "joke around" with her friends and family.

"Leelee" repeatedly shared her simple but profound wisdom with anyone who would listen. Two of her favorite phrases were "tell only the good news, not the bad news," and "take it just one day and one thing at the time."

Lelia adored her devoted "Mama" Bernard Blanchard (deceased) and beloved "Daddy", Charles F. Blanchard and his wife Archie Blanchard; and her "favorite" (and only) sibling, "My Sister", Anna Neal Blanchard. They along with many Blanchard, Berkeley and Fuller cousins; and Brad, Marian and Carla Ashley and Eva Harris; housemates; friends; members of her church family and colleagues will miss Lelia's bright smile, feisty spirit and big pure heart.

A private family service celebrating Lelia's life will be held at 11:30 am on Friday, Sept. 11th at Hayes Barton United Methodist Church, the service will be live streamed through www.hbumc.org/live.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Lelia's name to: Wake Enterprises, 3348 Bush Street, Raleigh, NC 27609, or to Hayes Barton United Methodist Church, Pastor's Discretionary Fund, 2209 Fairview Rd., Raleigh, NC 27608.

Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, Saint Mary's St., Raleigh.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
300 Saint Mary's Street
Raleigh, NC 27605
9198284311
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved