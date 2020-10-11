Lelon Dollar

Lelon Cary Dollar



Raleigh



Lelon Cary Dollar, 94, died October 8, 2020 in Raleigh, NC.



Lelon was born and raised in Apex, NC. He was a WWII veteran and owned Medical Center Pharmacy in Apex and worked there as a pharmacist, for 33 years.



Lelon is survived by his beloved companion, Dorothy Ashcraft.



He is also survived by his daughter Missy Horton, her husband David Horton and grandchildren Allie Horton, Emily Horton Pressman and husband Yoni, Miles Horton and wife Arlyn Osborne, Ana Horton and great granddaughter Elouise Pressman.



Lelon is also survived by his son Clark Dollar, his wife Terri Dollar and grandchildren Aubrey Dollar Kavner and husband Lucas Kavner, Caroline Dollar O'Reilly and husband Marty O'Reilly and great grandson Arlo Kavner.



There will be a private burial at Apex Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Lelon's honor to the NC Museum of Science.



