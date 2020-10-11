1/1
Lelon Dollar
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lelon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lelon Cary Dollar

Raleigh

Lelon Cary Dollar, 94, died October 8, 2020 in Raleigh, NC.

Lelon was born and raised in Apex, NC. He was a WWII veteran and owned Medical Center Pharmacy in Apex and worked there as a pharmacist, for 33 years.

Lelon is survived by his beloved companion, Dorothy Ashcraft.

He is also survived by his daughter Missy Horton, her husband David Horton and grandchildren Allie Horton, Emily Horton Pressman and husband Yoni, Miles Horton and wife Arlyn Osborne, Ana Horton and great granddaughter Elouise Pressman.

Lelon is also survived by his son Clark Dollar, his wife Terri Dollar and grandchildren Aubrey Dollar Kavner and husband Lucas Kavner, Caroline Dollar O'Reilly and husband Marty O'Reilly and great grandson Arlo Kavner.

There will be a private burial at Apex Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Lelon's honor to the NC Museum of Science.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Apex Funeral Home - Apex
550 W. Williams St. Hwy 55
Apex, NC 27502
919-362-8233
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Apex Funeral Home - Apex

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved