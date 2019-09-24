|
Lena Hood Brown
March 8, 1931 - September 22, 2019
Middlesex
Lena Hood Brown, 88 of Middlesex passed away Sunday. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Hollywood Cemetery, Middlesex. The Rev. Sean Skaggs will officiate.
The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6 – 8 p.m. at Joyner's Funeral Home, 4100 Raleigh Road Parkway, Wilson.
Lena is survived by her daughters, Anita Moore of Rocky Mount and Lola Brown of Middlesex; granddaughter, Stephanie Young of Bailey; grandsons, Dillon Moore of Rocky Mount and Michael Moore of Mississippi; great-grandchildren, Gabrielle, Tabitha, Brinley and Mazie Kate Moore and her sister, Barbara Nell Strickland of Middlesex.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Lee Brown; parents, Robert and Annie Estridge Hood and her sister, Margaret Creech.
The family is most appreciative of the special care given to Lena by her sister, Barbara Strickland, cousin, Johnnie Strickland and her caregiver, Joanne Pope.
Flowers are welcome or please consider memorials in Lena's memory to Sudan , PO Box 12829, New Bern, North Carolina 28561 or Juvenile Diabetes Research, 3739 National Drive, Suite 202, Raleigh, North Carolina 27612.
Condolences may be directed to Joyner's Funeral Home at www.joyners.net.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 24, 2019