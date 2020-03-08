|
Lena C. Yancey
April 23, 1929 - March 5, 2020
Raleigh
Lena Culley Yancey, 90, passed away Thursday, March 5th at Wake Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. She was the daughter of the late John Leonard and Mamie Watts Culley of Clover, VA.
Funeral services will be 10:00 am Monday at Amplify Church, 1329 US Hwy 70 West, Garner, NC. Burial will follow at 3:00 pm at Oak Ridge Cemetery in South Boston, VA.
The family will receive friends Sunday from 4:00-6:00 pm at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner.
She is survived by her daughters, Cindy Wilson, Tammy Putz, Patsy Wiley (Ted), and Mamie Harris (Jeff); grandchildren, Laura Rogers, Kaylena Narvaez (Louis), Heather Carden (Josh), Patrick Wiley, and Ashton Harris; great-grandchildren, Hannah Gilchrist, Heath and Hailynn Carden; sisters, Ethel Everhart (Ken) and Sharon Church (Clyde); brother, Larry Culley (Diane); sister-in-law, Nannie Lois Hite; brothers-in-law, Crafton Yancey (Guelda), Harvey Yancey (Nancy), as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Geo. A. (Dick) Yancey; daughter, Linda Gayle Yancey; step mother, Annie Culley; 5 sisters and 6 brothers.
She loved the Lord and was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. Her greatest joy was spending time with and taking care of her family. She loved spending time at her home on Kerr Lake, where she enjoyed sitting on the porch for hours at the time.
The family would like to thank Dr. Ray Cheely (retired), Dr. Jason Haag, and Dr. Laura Ekka for the exceptional care they provided our mother over the years.
Flowers are welcome or contributions may be made to the Masonic Home for Children, 600 College St., Oxford, NC 27565.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 8, 2020