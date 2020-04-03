Home

Lea Funeral Home
2500 Poole Road
Raleigh, NC 27610
(919) 231-1000
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Montlawn Memorial Park
Raleigh, NC
Lena Lockamy


1947 - 2020
Lena Lockamy Obituary
Lena Lockamy

October 29, 1947 - April 1, 2020

Raleigh

Lena Atkinson Lockamy, 72, of Raleigh, North Carolina went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, April 1, 2020 at WakeMed Medical Center

She was born on October 29, 1947 to the late Daniel and Annie Mildred Atkinson of Johnston County.

A private celebration of Lena's life will be held on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 11:00 am Montlawn Memorial Park, Raleigh, N.C.

Lena is survived by her husband, M. Richard Lockamy of 48 years; son, Marcus Reid Lockamy of Raleigh; sister, Carolyn Moore (Charles) of Princeton, N.C.; brother, Larry Atkinson (Anita) of Clayton, NC; and brother, Danny Atkinson (Gloria) of Cary, NC. and a host of relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center

Arrangements by Lea Funeral Home, (919) 231-1000, leafuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 3, 2020
