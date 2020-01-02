|
Lena Wilkerson Elkins
Durham
Lena Wilkerson Elkins, 99, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Hillcrest Convalescent Center in Durham. She was born in Durham, NC to the late Macie Curtis Bane Wilkerson and James Currie Wilkerson on November 26, 1920. She was predeceased in death by her husband of 47 years, James Paul "Ted" Elkins; daughter, Susan Curtis Elkins; and sister, Ruth Wilkerson Bullock.
Lena was a 1939 graduate of Durham High School. In 1943, she became a member of Asbury United Methodist Church and The Ralph Mitchell Sunday School Class. She was a charter and active member of Watts Hospital Auxiliary and the Durham Regional Hospital Auxiliary. She received the 50-year service award in 2004.
Lena will be remembered fondly as a lady who dearly loved her family. She was a cub scout leader, enjoyed doing needlepoint as gifts to friends, was active in her sewing group, and the Redbud Garden Club.
She is survived by her sons, James "Jim" Richard Elkins (Beth), John Kenyon Elkins (Kathy); 6 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Maplewood Cemetery with Rev. Wes Neal officiating.
The family wishes, especially, to thank the staff at Hillcrest Convalescent Center for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to Asbury United Methodist Church, Memorial Fund: 806 Clarendon St., Durham, NC 27705.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 2, 2020