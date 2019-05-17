Lenore Blackley



April 20, 1933 - May 15, 2019



Raleigh



Mrs. Lenore "Lynn" Britt Blackley, age 86, of Raleigh, NC, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Sunrise of Raleigh Assisted Living Community. She was born on April 20, 1933, in Robeson County to the late Curley Britt and the late Gaynell Williamson Britt.



Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her spouses, Nelson Marks and Bruce Blackley; three brothers: Edison Britt, Billy Britt, and her baby brother, Jerry Britt; and two sisters, Margie Moody and Ruby Baldwin.



She is survived by two sons, Curtis Marks (Pattie) of Raleigh, NC and Jimmy Marks (Jane) of Dunn, NC; one daughter, Gay Waterman (Mike) of Raleigh, NC; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; three brothers: Jimmie Britt (Ida Mae), Stonie Britt (Doris), and Joe Britt, all of Lumberton, NC; and two sisters, Sallie Williamson of Evergreen, NC and Brenda Nichols of Goldsboro, NC.



The family will receive friends prior to the service on Saturday, May 18, 2019, from 10:00-11:00 AM at Floyd Mortuary & Crematory, Inc., 809 E. 5th Street in Lumberton. Following the visitation, a funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM in the chapel with Rev. Jeff Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Gardens of Faith Cemetery in Lumberton, NC.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the - Eastern NC Chapter, 5171 Glenwood Ave. Suite 101, Raleigh, NC 27612, or to Westfield Baptist Church, 700 N. Ashe Ave., Dunn, NC 28334.



