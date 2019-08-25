|
Leo Thomas Burka
May 17, 1945 - August 20, 2019
Apex
Leo Thomas Burka, 74, of Apex, NC died Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Transitions Lifecare Hospice in Raleigh, NC.
Tom was born May 17, 1945 in Harrodsburg, KY to the late Leo Joseph Burka and Della McGinnis Burka and grew up in Lexington, KY. He received his PhD in Chemistry from Indiana University and spent most of his career with the National Toxicology Program at the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences in Durham, NC. He retired in 2007 due to Parkinson's disease. After retiring, Tom enjoyed having the time for woodworking, gardening and organizing his stamp collection.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Nancy Robison Burka; sons James J Burka (Dawn) and Andrew R. Burka (Abbey); two grandchildren Emiline and Leo.
Memorials may be made to .
Condolences may be sent to www.ApexFuneral.net.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 25, 2019