Leoma Sumerford Benson



January 9, 1928 - June 29, 2019



Fuquay-Varina



Leoma Sumerford Benson, age 91, formerly of Asheboro, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Carillon Assisted Living of Fuquay Varina.



Mrs. Benson was born in Red Springs, NC on January 9, 1928 to Howard and Frances Culberth Sumerford. She retired as a School Teacher with Asheboro City Schools after 25 years of service. Leoma was a member of Balfour Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Leoma was preceded in death by her husband, John L. Benson, Jr. and her son, John Benson.



She is survived by her daughter, Ann Cecil of Greensboro; sons, Larry Benson and wife Pat of Fuquay-Varina and Keith Benson of Peachtree City, GA; daughter-in-law, Linda Benson of Emerald Isle; 6 grandchildren; and 6 great grandchildren.



A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 11:00 am at Randolph Memorial Park, 4538 US Hwy 220 Bus. North in Asheboro. The family will receive friends following the service.



Pugh Funeral Home in Asheboro is serving the Benson family. Please share remembrances and condolences at www.pughfuneralhome.com Published in The News & Observer on July 2, 2019