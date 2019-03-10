Leon George Frazier, Jr.



December 31, 1927 - March 2, 2019



Marietta, GA



Leon George Frazier, Jr., was born in Vance County, NC, on December 31, 1927, to the late Leon George Frazier and Rebecca Rose Frazier.



After graduating from Zeb Vance High School, he attended Mars Hill College before serving in the U.S. Air Force (1950-54), including wartime duty in Korea. Upon returning home, he worked at Wagoner Motors in China Grove, NC, before becoming manager of Frazier Brothers Grocery in Vance County where he became aware of the concept of convenience stores.



In 1962, he formed Kwik-Pik Markets (later named Fast Fare), which was headquartered in Henderson, NC and eventually owned over 240 stores.



George served as Director of the National Association of Convenience Stores, and then as its President in 1975. He also served as President of the North Carolina Food Dealers Association. George also served on the Advisory Committee of Vance Technical Institute, Board of Directors of the Southern National Bank, Board of Trustees Maria Parham Hospital, Board of Advisors Campbell College, Board of the Salvation Army, Board of XcelleNet, and on the Executive Council of the Boy Scouts of America.



George loved spending time fishing and boating. Since the early 1990s, George's primary residence was in Beaufort, NC, where his home overlooked the ocean. He also enjoyed spending time with his large family, especially at his family farm in Henderson, NC every summer.



His life was spent doing the things he enjoyed most and living the "Good Life," which was the name of his boat. He was known for his philanthropy and generosity and found great joy in helping others and sharing his experiences and counsel. He had an innate ability to make people smile and feel at ease and even a brief meeting with George left a lasting impact.



George is preceded by his parents Leon George Frazier and Rebecca Rose Frazier and his brothers William and Thomas Frazier. He is survived by his children Margretta Turner (Tommy) of Henderson, NC and George Frazier III (Judith) of Beaufort, NC, and their mother Joy Frazier; his stepchildren Lanier and West Riddick; his grandchildren Thomas "Frazier" Turner, George "Spencer" Turner and Elizabeth Riddick; sister Betty Rose Gibbs (Paul) of Marietta, Georgia; sister-in-law Ann Frazier of Raleigh, NC; eight nieces and nephews; and his caregiver and friend Maria "Fifi" Murta.



George was a member of the First Baptist Church in Henderson, NC, and active in the St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Beaufort, NC. A memorial service will be held at a later date in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Beaufort Unit of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain at https://www.bgccp.com/get-involved/donate/. Please check *Tribute Gift* and type *Mr. George Frazier*. Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary