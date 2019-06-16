Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
(919) 783-7128
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leon Bizzell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Leon H. Bizzell


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rev. Leon H. Bizzell Obituary
Rev. Leon

Hunter Bizzell

Raleigh

Leon Hunter Bizzell, 89, died Friday, June 14, 2019 at Rex Hospital in Raleigh.

Leon was born June 28, 1929 in Clarks, NC. The fifth son of the late Betty Mae Davis Bizzell and James H. Bizzell, Leon was a 1951 graduate of East Carolina Teacher's College, and he received his Master of Divinity from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in 1970. He went on to pastor several churches before his retirement in 2010.

Leon was beloved husband, father, minister and friend. He was generous, caring, appreciative, and had a servant's heart matched by none other. He loved a good joke, had an infectious laugh, and was an avid sports fan.

Leon was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Betsy Jean Miles Bizzell, and by his wife of 11 years, Maria B. Bizzell. He is survived by his three daughters, Ginger Bizzell Burkhead and her husband Keith, of Greensboro; Johnie Bizzell Groh and her husband Mike; Cindy Bizzell; and "Daughter #4" Melinda Campbell, all of Raleigh. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Jeanie Groh McDowell and her husband David, of Salisbury; and Christian Burkhead of Greensboro.

Family will receive friends at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. at Mitchell Funeral Home, 7209 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh. His burial will follow at Montlawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to the .

Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com
Published in The News & Observer on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
Download Now