Leon Hunter Bizzell, 89, died Friday, June 14, 2019 at Rex Hospital in Raleigh.



Leon was born June 28, 1929 in Clarks, NC. The fifth son of the late Betty Mae Davis Bizzell and James H. Bizzell, Leon was a 1951 graduate of East Carolina Teacher's College, and he received his Master of Divinity from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in 1970. He went on to pastor several churches before his retirement in 2010.



Leon was beloved husband, father, minister and friend. He was generous, caring, appreciative, and had a servant's heart matched by none other. He loved a good joke, had an infectious laugh, and was an avid sports fan.



Leon was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Betsy Jean Miles Bizzell, and by his wife of 11 years, Maria B. Bizzell. He is survived by his three daughters, Ginger Bizzell Burkhead and her husband Keith, of Greensboro; Johnie Bizzell Groh and her husband Mike; Cindy Bizzell; and "Daughter #4" Melinda Campbell, all of Raleigh. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Jeanie Groh McDowell and her husband David, of Salisbury; and Christian Burkhead of Greensboro.



Family will receive friends at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. at Mitchell Funeral Home, 7209 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh. His burial will follow at Montlawn Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to the .



Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com