Leon M. Hollingsworth
December 15, 1924 - December 10, 2019
Raleigh
Leon Milo Hollingsworth, 94, passed away peacefully on December 10, 2019.
He was born in Pender County, NC on December 15, 1924, the sixth of ten children born to the late Isaac Quincy and Rebecca Williams Hollingsworth. He is survived by his daughter, Paula Williams (Richard); son, Gary Hollingsworth (Linda); daughter, Joy Read (Terry); seven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of nearly 67 years, Maytle Rose Stephenson Hollingsworth.
After graduating from UNC-Chapel Hill in 1950, he began a lifelong career as a Certified Public Accountant, and in 1957 was the founding partner of Hollingsworth Avent Averre & Purvis, PA in Raleigh. He retired earlier this year at the age of 94.
Family was at the center of Leon's life. "Holly," as he was known to family and friends, was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, and embodied a humble sense of pride, generosity, loyalty, and love. He cheered on the Tar Heels with his family at countless football and basketball games, and was a member of the Rams Club for over 50 years. He was known for being a sharp-dressed southern gentleman, for maintaining a beautiful yard full of hundreds of boxwoods, and for his extensive travels with Rose. Consistent with his love of family, he was a man of quiet and sincere faith as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to Ashley at Transport4Seniors, the staff at Aware Senior Care, to the team at Transitions LifeCare in Raleigh, and to Priscilla Cade for their devoted care.
The family will receive visitors at Mitchell Funeral Home on Glenwood Ave. in Raleigh on Thursday evening, December 12, from 6:00-8:00 PM. A memorial service will be held on Friday morning at 11:00 AM at Mitchell Funeral Home chapel, with a brief visitation beginning at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at Raleigh Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Transitions LifeCare at 250 Hospice Circle in Raleigh, NC, 27607
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 12, 2019