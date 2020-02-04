|
Leona Benson Ellis
December 21, 1933 - February 2, 2020
Clayton
Leona Benson Ellis gained her wings and went home to Jesus on February 2, 2020 at age of 86.
She is survived by her children, Lester Ellis, Ann Sanderford (Donnie), Barney Ellis (Cindy), Angel Thomas ( Andy Tabor), Zan Lipscomb (John), and Scotty Ellis (Kay); brothers, Edward Benson, Dwight Benson ( Janice); sister-in-law, Jeannie Benson; nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren; two very special nieces, Dianne Green and DeeAnna Kennedy.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 11:00 am in the chapel of McLaurin Funeral Home with the interment following at Pinecrest Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00 at the funeral home.
While flowers are accepted memorial contributions may also be made to Community Home Care & Hospice, 208 Butternut Lane, Clayton, NC 27520. Online condolences may be made to the Ellis family at www.mclaurinatpinecrest.com. Arrangements are with McLaurin Funeral Home, Clayton.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 4, 2020