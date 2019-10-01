Home

Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
2100 East Fifth Street
Greenville, NC 27858
(252) 752-2101
Memorial service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Pactolus Baptist Church
Greenville, NC
Visitation
Following Services
Pactolus Baptist Church
Dr. Leonard David Lilley Jr.

Dr. Leonard David Lilley Jr. Obituary
Dr. Leonard David Lilley, Jr.

Richmond, VA

Dr. Leonard David Lilley, Jr., 86, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019 in Richmond, Virginia following complications from a stroke.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 11 AM at Pactolus Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at the church following the service. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park at 2:30 PM.

Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory, Greenville.

Online condolences at? ? www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 1, 2019
