For more information about
Leonard Fulcher
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
the residence
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Fulcher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard Fulcher Jr.


1945 - 2019
Leonard Fulcher Jr. Obituary
Leonard J. "Boscoe" Fulcher, Jr.

December 3, 1945 - September 9, 2019

Durham, North Carolina

Leonard Jennings Fulcher, Jr., always known as "Boscoe", of Durham, North Carolina, formerly of Danville, Virginia, died Monday, September 9, 2019, following an extended illness. He was born on December 3, 1945, to Leonard J. Fulcher and Edith Crawley Fulcher, both of whom predeceased him. Boscoe is survived by his wife of 52 years, Brenda Vaughn Fulcher, his children, Leonard J. Fulcher, III ("Trey"), and Trey's wife, Julie, and Huntley Fulcher Krawczyk, and her husband, John, and four grandchildren, Lindsey Ann Fulcher, John Paul Fulcher, John Michael Krawczyk, Jr., and Madelyn Grace Krawczyk. He is also survived by his sister, Linda Porter and her husband, Dennis, nieces Hope, Kathryn and Linda Hope and their families, his sister, Julia Fulcher Spell and her husband, Ben, by his brother, Marty Oakes, and wife, Toni, and their son, Smitty and wife Amy, and his sister-in-law, Barbara Vaughn Jones. He was predeceased by his nephew, Sam Oakes.

Boscoe joined his father and mother at Fulcher Insurance for a number of years. He then went to work for Woodlawn Memorial Gardens as a General Manager of several cemeteries in North Carolina in 1983. He held many positions in the cemetery profession over the years as well as serving as President of the North Carolina Cemetery Association and Chairman of the North Carolina Cemetery Commission. At the time of his death he had been reappointed to a seat on the Commission.

At Boscoe's request, there will be no formal service. The family will receive friends at the residence at 224 North Riverdale Drive, Durham, North Carolina. A celebration of his life will be held at the residence from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 11, 2019
