

Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Andrew's Catholic Church

Leonard Kochuk


1923 - 2020
Leonard Kochuk Obituary
Leonard Kochuk

July 3, 1923 - February 15, 2020

Cary, North Carolina

"To make a long story short," Leonard Kochuk was born on July 3, 1923 in Newark, New Jersey. As a Marine, he fought in the Pacific during World War II. He then spent his entire 43-year working career with General Electric.

On October 7, 1950, he married Helen Mieszkowski. Together, they had four children: Bill, Nancy, Bob, and Jim, who survive, along with their spouses (Joanne, Carl, Bonni, and Teresa), five grandsons (Brian, Christopher, Evan, Mark, and Jeffrey), and one granddaughter (Jessica).

Ever hopeful that his next scratch-off lottery ticket would pay off big, Len proudly lived independently up until the end, February 15, 2020.

A brief columbarium service will be held at St. Andrew's Catholic Church on Monday, March 9, at 10:00 A.M.

Memorials may be made to the Swift Creek Scholarship Fund, c/o 101 Tiercel Court, Cary, NC 27518.

As Len was fond of saying, "C'est la vie."
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 8, 2020
