Strickland Funeral Home
211 W. Third St.
Wendell, NC 27591
(919) 365-3612
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Rocky Cross Holiness Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
2:00 PM
Rocky Cross Holiness Church
Entombment
Following Services
Gethsemane Memorial Gardens

Leonard Murray Coats


1933 - 2020
Leonard Murray Coats Obituary
Leonard Murray Coats

June 23, 1933 - February 14, 2020

Zebulon

Leonard Murray Coats, 86, went to Heaven on Friday. He was born in Wake County to the late Sie Donius & Mary Irene Johnson Coats. He served his country in the U. S. Army and was a member of the American Legion. He retired after 27 years with the N. C. Department of Corrections where he was Asst. Superintendent. Murray was a kind, humble man who loved God, his family & his country. He was preceded in death by a son, Murray Alan Coats, & siblings, Sie Junior Coats, Parker Raphus Coats & Audrey Eunice Dupree.

He is survived by his beloved wife & helpmate of 47 years, Doris Strickland Coats of the home, daughter, Donna Irene Coats, sister, Thelma Doris Jones, granddaughter Carmen, & in-laws who were true family, Margaret, Laverne, & Curtis.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Rocky Cross Holiness Church Building Fund 12524 Anderson Rd., Zebulon, NC 27597.

Funeral service 2 pm, Wednesday, Rocky Cross Holiness Church with visitation from 1-2 pm, prior. Entombment with military honors conferred will be at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens following the service.

Arrangements are with Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory, 211 W. Third St., Wendell. www.stricklandfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 19, 2020
