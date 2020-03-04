|
Leota P. Baird
Raleigh
Leota P. (Rawlings) Baird, 92, of Raleigh, NC passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020. She was born July 9, 1927 to Cecil and Mildred Rawlings at the home of her grandparents in Archer, Nebraska.
Leota graduated from high school, 1944 in Fullerton, Nebraska. She and Jack were married in 1949. After their wedding, they lived in various locations across the U.S. while Jack completed graduate school and his military service in the U.S. Navy. They moved to Raleigh, NC in 1964 where they continued raising their three sons.
Leota was a long time member of Highland United Methodist Church. She enjoyed gardening, square dancing with the Star Twirlers, traveling and visiting family in Nebraska. Leota worked part time in the NCSU Food Science Department as a food profile panelist and the N.C. State Fair with the home furnishing department. She was also a member of the Hidden Hills Garden Club. Some of her personal interests were needle work, sewing, crafts and baking.
Preceding her in death are her parents Cecil and Mildred; her beloved husband Jack; brothers, Jack, Wendell, Lloyd and sister Delores Gleason; sisters-in-law Aileen Rawlings, Janie Rawlings and brother in law Gerald Gleason.
She is survived by her sons, Warren (Jean), Byron (Patty), Craig (Teresa); grandchildren, Ellen Blalock (Joseph), Melissa Upchurch (Alex), Holland Baird, Justin Baird, Jack Baird; great-grandchildren, Clark and Henry Blalock. She is also survived by brothers, John and Cecil (Pam); sister, Arlene Kirk (Wayne), sisters-in-law, Joyce Rawlings and Betty Zeilinger (Howard); and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a gratitude of thanks for the support and prayers of friends and family.
Services will be held on Saturday, March 7th, at 11:00 a.m. at Highland United Methodist Church in Raleigh with a visitation to follow at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Highland United Methodist Church Endowment Fund,1901 Ridge Rd., Raleigh, NC 27607 or Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.
Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 300 Saint Mary's St., Raleigh.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 4, 2020