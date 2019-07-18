Home

Chavis-Parker Funeral Home
405 Nc Hwy 57
Hillsborough, NC 27278
(919) 732-3976
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Chavis-Parker Funeral Home
405 Nc Hwy 57
Hillsborough, NC
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Gaines Chapel AME Church
4024 US Hwy 70 West
Efland, NC
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Gaines Chapel AME Church
4024 US Hwy 70 West
Efland, NC
Lephenia Currie


1934 - 2019
Lephenia Currie Obituary
Lephenia Currie

August 14, 1934 - July 14, 2019

Raleigh

Lephenia Currie, 84 died on July 14, 2019, in UNC Rex Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Raleigh. She was the daughter of the late Daniel and Snodie Mebane Sr.

Funeral-July 20, 2019 at 12:00 PM in Gaines Chapel AME Church 4024 US Hwy 70 West, Efland, NC 27243. Visitation one hour before service in the church. Burial in church cemetery.

Surviving are sons, Robert Currie (Gloria) and Cleveland Currie (Cynthia); daughters, Melinda Harkley and Lenita Wright (Wesley); brother, Robert Mebane (Elvira); sister of the children, Teresa White; sister-in-law, Claudette Mebane.

Public Viewing- July 19, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM in Chavis-Parker Funeral Home.
Published in The News & Observer on July 18, 2019
