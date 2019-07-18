|
|
Lephenia Currie
August 14, 1934 - July 14, 2019
Raleigh
Lephenia Currie, 84 died on July 14, 2019, in UNC Rex Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Raleigh. She was the daughter of the late Daniel and Snodie Mebane Sr.
Funeral-July 20, 2019 at 12:00 PM in Gaines Chapel AME Church 4024 US Hwy 70 West, Efland, NC 27243. Visitation one hour before service in the church. Burial in church cemetery.
Surviving are sons, Robert Currie (Gloria) and Cleveland Currie (Cynthia); daughters, Melinda Harkley and Lenita Wright (Wesley); brother, Robert Mebane (Elvira); sister of the children, Teresa White; sister-in-law, Claudette Mebane.
Public Viewing- July 19, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM in Chavis-Parker Funeral Home.
Published in The News & Observer on July 18, 2019