LeRoy Markle
1923 - 2020
LeRoy Markle

Fuquay-Varina

LeRoy "Roy" Markle, 96, of Fuquay Varina, NC died July 8, 2020 at Wake Med Cary Hospital. He has been a resident of Windsor Point Retirement Community since 2013. Prior to moving to Fuquay Varina, he resided in Nokomis, FL, moving there from Bedminster, NJ in 1986.

While living in Fuquay Varina at Windsor Point, he sang with the Troubadours, was a member of the ROMEO's (Retired Old Men Eating Out), Vice President of the Resident Association and enjoyed other numerous activities. He also volunteered with Military Missions in Action.

Roy was preceded in death by his wife of over 59 years. He is survived by his children Lisa Thomson (Drew), David (Sara) of Hillsborough, NC, and Bob (Karen) of DeLand, FL., three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, which he succumbed to, no memorial service will be held. Interment will be at Union Cemetery in Gladstone, NJ. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, Music Ministries, 402 N Main St, Fuquay Varina NC 27526

Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
