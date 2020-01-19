Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
831 Wake Forest Road
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 832-8225
Resources
More Obituaries for Leslie Houston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslie Houston

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leslie Houston Obituary
Leslie McCorkle Houston

October 30, 1948 - January 14, 2020

Raleigh

Leslie McCorkle Houston, 71, of Raleigh, NC passed away peacefully on January 14, 2020. Leslie graduated from Hickory High School in 1967, and received her BA in Special Education from the University of North Carolina in 1971. She received her Masters in Special Education from Appalachian State University in 1975. For over 15 years, she was a Special Ed teacher and was passionate about making a difference in the lives of her students.

In 1992, she joined the Peace Corps and was assigned to Zaruma, Ecuador, where she demonstrated her deep compassion and creativity helping disabled children. She left Zaruma in 1996 and settled in Raleigh, NC. Being fluent in Spanish, she became an English as a Second language teacher in the Wake County Public School System.

Her creative soul and quick wit flourished when she joined the Improvisational Ensemble, 'Off the Deep End.' She was an animated storyteller, dancer, and vocalist, as well as a contributor in the local and global interplay community.

Upon retirement from the public school system, Leslie continued her mission to help others by teaching English to children and adult refugees from Afghanistan. She was also an active member of the Unity of the Triangle Church and book study group.

Leslie was preceded in death by her parents James L. Houston and Elizabeth McCorkle Houston of Hickory, NC. She is survived by her brother Jim Houston and wife Peggy of Boone, NC; sister Mary Houston and partner Jen Rabun of Atlanta, GA; niece Alicia Houston and wife Chrissy Reade of Phoenix, AZ; nephew James Houston of Boone, NC; and niece Abby Houston of Asheville, NC.

The family will hold a celebration of Leslie's life in Raleigh, NC. Date/time/place has yet to be determined – in typical Houston fashion!

Online condolences may be made to bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leslie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -