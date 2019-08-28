Home

Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
call Audrey at 919-883-7426
Leslie Irene Southerland


1950 - 2019
Leslie Irene Southerland Obituary
Leslie Irene Southerland

8/17/1950 – 8/14/2019

Chapel Hill

Leslie was predeceased by her mother, Lucille, her father, John, and her sister, Julie Southerland. A memorial service will be held by her neighbors and friends at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, September 1. If you would like to attend, please call Audrey at 919-883-7426. Memorials for Leslie can be made to either CLAWS, Inc, 1516 JoMac Rd., Chapel Hill, NC 27516, or to Paws4ever Animal Sanctuary, 6311 Nicks Rd, Mebane, NC 27302
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 28, 2019
