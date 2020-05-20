Leslie Turner
Mount Olive
Leslie Turner, 93, retired Woodmen of the World sales representative, died May 18, 2020.
Graveside service, Thursday, May 21 at 2 p.m. at Wayne Memorial Park, Goldsboro.
Surviving: wife, Polly Brock Ivey Turner; sons, Roger Turner of Raleigh, Ronald Turner, Major Ivey, Yates Ivey, and Robert Ivey, all of Mount Olive; numerous grandchildren and their families; three sisters.
Complete obituary at www.tyndallfh.com
Mount Olive
Leslie Turner, 93, retired Woodmen of the World sales representative, died May 18, 2020.
Graveside service, Thursday, May 21 at 2 p.m. at Wayne Memorial Park, Goldsboro.
Surviving: wife, Polly Brock Ivey Turner; sons, Roger Turner of Raleigh, Ronald Turner, Major Ivey, Yates Ivey, and Robert Ivey, all of Mount Olive; numerous grandchildren and their families; three sisters.
Complete obituary at www.tyndallfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on May 20, 2020.