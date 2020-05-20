Leslie Turner
Leslie Turner

Mount Olive

Leslie Turner, 93, retired Woodmen of the World sales representative, died May 18, 2020.

Graveside service, Thursday, May 21 at 2 p.m. at Wayne Memorial Park, Goldsboro.

Surviving: wife, Polly Brock Ivey Turner; sons, Roger Turner of Raleigh, Ronald Turner, Major Ivey, Yates Ivey, and Robert Ivey, all of Mount Olive; numerous grandchildren and their families; three sisters.

Complete obituary at www.tyndallfh.com

Published in The News and Observer on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Wayne Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
TYNDALL FUNERAL HOME
1005 N. Church St.
Mount Olive, NC 28365-1318
(919) 658-2303
