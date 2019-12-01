|
|
Lessie Spivey Fuquay
Raleigh
Lessie Spivey Fuquay, 89, passed away November 26, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born June 21, 1930 to the late Jacob David Spivey and Bessie Weeks Spivey. Lessie retired as a manager from Continental Baking Company with 28 years of service. She was a faithful member of Longview Baptist Church.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at 1:00 pm, Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Longview Baptist Church, 2308 N. New Hope Road, Raleigh, NC 27604 officiated by Dr. Randy McKinney. Burial will follow at Brier Creek Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive relatives and friends prior to the service from 12:00 to 12:45 pm at the church and are welcomed at her residence at other times.
She is survived by her son, Joseph D. Fuquay and friend Cheryl Batchelor; grandchildren: Chris Rose and wife Carla, Renee Sheppard and husband Matt, Ryan Wall and wife Allison, Michelle Barefoot and husband Stephen; and nine great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Virlow Fuquay; daughters, Beverly Rose and Linda Lynch; grandson, Jonathan Rose; and her siblings: Gladys Butler, Annie Anderson, Doris Sipe, Eugene Spivey, and Theodore Spivey.
Flowers are accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Longview Baptist Church Building Fund or Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.
Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 1, 2019