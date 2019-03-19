Letha Faye Etheridge



June 6, 1939 – March 16, 2019



Cary



Letha Faye Etheridge, 79, of Raleigh passed peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, March 16th. She was born in Clayton, North Carolina on June 6, 1939 to Clyde Lester Kendall and Letha Mae Barber. Faye was a loving sister, wife, mother, and grandmother to four grandsons. Faye enjoyed cooking, sharing meals with friends and family, and the company of loved ones, especially her daughter and four grandsons.



Faye was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Loy Lamar Etheridge, brother Charles Lester Kendall (Junior), and son-in-law, Jeffrey George Watkins. Faye is survived by her sister, Jean Ward of Raleigh; brother, Clyde Kendall of Four Oaks; daughter, JoAnn Watkins of Cary; and grandsons and their partners, Brent and Lisa Watkins, Zachary Watkins and Amanda Eade, Nicholas Watkins and Shannon Hunter-Hubbes, and Josh Watkins.



The family will receive visitors from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, March 19th at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Raleigh. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, March 20th at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Raleigh.



Flowers or condolences may be sent to the family at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home. Online condolences welcomed at www.bryan-leefuneralhome.nc.rr.com