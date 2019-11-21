Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blaylock Funeral Home
203 North Front Street
Warrenton, NC 27589
(252) 257-3175
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Blaylock Funeral Home
203 North Front Street
Warrenton, NC 27589
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Emmanuel Episcopal Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Lewis Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lewis Alston "Al" Thompson III


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lewis Alston "Al" Thompson III Obituary
Lewis Alston "Al" Thompson III

January 5, 1952 - November 19, 2019

Warrenton

Lewis Alston "Al" Thompson III, 67,passed away peacefully at home on November 19, 2019. Al graduated from Franklinton High School, where he was valedictorian of his class, and attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, earning a Bachelor of Arts in English. Al attended Wake Forest University School of Law, where he met the love of his life and fellow law student, Susan.

Al moved to Warrenton to work for the Banzet & Banzet law firm, where he continued to work for more than 40 years. He loved his work and took great satisfaction from helping the people of his beloved town.

Al was an active member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church, where he served on the vestry for several years. He will be well remembered and missed by all who knew him. Al was preceded in death by his father, Lewis Alston Thompson and mother, Doris Holmes Thompson.

Rev. Henry Pressler will conduct funeral services at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 23rd at Emmanuel Episcopal Church.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Susan Morrice Thompson; son, Robert "Rob" Alston Thompson and wife, Heather, of Warrenton; daughter, Eve Thompson Rutherfurd and husband, Walker, of Chapel Hill; daughter, Lucy Morrice Zimmerman and husband, Ted, of Middleburg, VA. He is also survived by five grandchildren; brothers David Spencer Thompson, Lawrence Lifsey Thompson; and sister Lu Ann Thompson DeLorenzo.

The family is thankful for the expert care Al received from the Shepherd Center of Atlanta and Duke Hospital; and expresses gratitude for his loving caregiver Gloria Hopkins.

For those who wish to make memorial donations, please consider Emmanuel Episcopal Church or the Shepherd Center of Atlanta, GA (you may give online at Https://www.shepherd.org/giving).

The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 PM on Friday, November 22nd at Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at www.blaylockfh.com
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lewis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -