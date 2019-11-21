|
Lewis Alston "Al" Thompson III
January 5, 1952 - November 19, 2019
Warrenton
Lewis Alston "Al" Thompson III, 67,passed away peacefully at home on November 19, 2019. Al graduated from Franklinton High School, where he was valedictorian of his class, and attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, earning a Bachelor of Arts in English. Al attended Wake Forest University School of Law, where he met the love of his life and fellow law student, Susan.
Al moved to Warrenton to work for the Banzet & Banzet law firm, where he continued to work for more than 40 years. He loved his work and took great satisfaction from helping the people of his beloved town.
Al was an active member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church, where he served on the vestry for several years. He will be well remembered and missed by all who knew him. Al was preceded in death by his father, Lewis Alston Thompson and mother, Doris Holmes Thompson.
Rev. Henry Pressler will conduct funeral services at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 23rd at Emmanuel Episcopal Church.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Susan Morrice Thompson; son, Robert "Rob" Alston Thompson and wife, Heather, of Warrenton; daughter, Eve Thompson Rutherfurd and husband, Walker, of Chapel Hill; daughter, Lucy Morrice Zimmerman and husband, Ted, of Middleburg, VA. He is also survived by five grandchildren; brothers David Spencer Thompson, Lawrence Lifsey Thompson; and sister Lu Ann Thompson DeLorenzo.
The family is thankful for the expert care Al received from the Shepherd Center of Atlanta and Duke Hospital; and expresses gratitude for his loving caregiver Gloria Hopkins.
For those who wish to make memorial donations, please consider Emmanuel Episcopal Church or the Shepherd Center of Atlanta, GA (you may give online at Https://www.shepherd.org/giving).
The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 PM on Friday, November 22nd at Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at www.blaylockfh.com
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 21, 2019