Lewis Blue
Lewis Blue

November 4, 1957 - September 7, 2020

Carthage

Lewis H. Blue, age 62 a lifelong resident of Moore County and faithful servant of The Lord passed away peacefully, into the presence of his Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ, Monday, September 7, 2020 at his home, surrounded by loved ones, after fighting the good fight of faith, and laying hold on eternal life, during which he was called and professed a good profession before many witnesses. I Timothy 6:12. During his fight, Lewis never wavered in his faith. He trusted God completely, talked with Him daily, and accepted His Will in faith.

Lewis was born to the late Homer and Bobbie Blue. He was a graduate of Union Pines High School and Andersonville Theological Seminary. Lewis had a spiritual gift for teaching the Scripture. He loved teaching Sunday School at Cameron Baptist Church, where he and his family currently attend, as well as leading Bible Studies in the neighborhood with anyone who wanted to come, everyone was always welcome. He worked with Sanford Contractors for 37 years. He also pastored Hope Community Baptist Church for 13 years, afterwards serving as an Interim Pastor through the Sandhills Baptist Association.

Lewis married June Alford Blue in 1995 and they recently celebrated their 25th anniversary in July. Their family includes: daughters, Sabina Blue of Carthage; Kristy Bickel and husband Rick of Carthage, Jansen Wilson Rouse and husband Michael of Robbins, Crystal Robertson and husband Kenneth of Albemarle; sisters, Barbara Phillips of Virginia, Linda Boyne of Florida, Theresa Johansson of Cary; a brother, David Blue of West End; and grandchildren JaLeigh Wilson-Blue, Addy Bickel, David Wilson, and CieAna Wilson.

A graveside service will be held at the Blue Family Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions may be made to Love A Child, a Christian organization very important to Lewis. Love A Child serves The Lord in Haiti. Love a Child, P.O. Box 60063, Ft. Meyers, FL 33906.

Services are being entrusted to Fry & Prickett Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at PinesFunerals.com

Published in The News and Observer on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Blue Family Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Fry & Prickett Funeral Home
402 Saunders St
Carthage, NC 28327
910-947-2224
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fry & Prickett Funeral Home

September 9, 2020
To the family Earl And I Send Our Deepest Sympathy To The Family
Vivian Hawes
September 9, 2020
Lewis was a good man and I'm glad I got to meet him. You are all in our prayers.
Carla Osborne
Family Friend
