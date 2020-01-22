|
|
Lewis "Lew" Richard Miller
September 6, 1938 - January 18, 2020
Greenville, SC
Lewis "Lew" Richard Miller, 81, a long term resident of Raleigh, passed away peacefully at his home on January 18, 2020. Born to Leonard and Jane Miller on September 6, 1938 in Williamsport PA, he attended high school in Martinsburg WV, where he met his wife of 59 years, Elizabeth (Ruppenthal) Miller. Lew served in the Marine Corps, then graduated from NCSU with degrees in physics and mathematics. He worked for IBM for 27 years. He was passionate about travel, waterfalls, gardening and pizza buffets. He was a man of few words but many good deeds.
He is survived by his wife, his sister Margery Lueders, daughters Debbie (Jerry) Stephens, Luann Coyle, Dawn (Eben) Miller-Heasley, and three grandsons Brendan Coyle, Perrin and Rylan Heasley.
A celebration of his life and service will be held at St. Paul's Christian Church 3331 Blue Ridge Road in Raleigh on January 25th at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the church or Habitat for Humanity.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 22, 2020