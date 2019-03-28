Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rogers-Pickard Funeral Home
509 Carthage Street
Sanford, NC 27330
(919) 775-3535
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rogers-Pickard Funeral Home
509 Carthage Street
Sanford, NC 27330
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Poplar Springs Methodist Church
1809 Poplar Springs Church Road
Sanford, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lex Hunter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lex B. Hunter


1919 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lex B. Hunter Obituary
Lex Benjamin Hunter

Sanford

Lex Benjamin Hunter, 99 of Sanford passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM Sunday at Poplar Springs United Methodist Church in Sanford. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery.

Mr. Hunter is preceded in death by his wife, Hilda H. Hunter; parents Joseph Stanford Hunter and Janie Blanche Berryman Hunter; brothers Rupert Hunter, Edgar Hunter, Royce Hunter, and sister Cecil Johnson.

Lex was born on August 13, 1919 and the youngest in his family. He was a loving brother, husband, Dad, Grandpa, and Great-Grandpa. Mr. Hunter will always be remembered for his outstanding personality and work ethic, having a smile on his face, a twinkle in his eyes, and his nickname of "Bunny Boy." He loved his family, work, and music. Lex always regretted not being able to play an instrument but he did love to sing and dance; his spirit was endearing. He loved baseball and telling stories. He loved being outside on his tractor. Mr. Hunter was a member of Poplar Springs United Methodist Church, where he was baptized, a Veteran of the U.S. Army, a farmer, and a tobacco auctioneer for many years.

Mr. Hunter is survived by his daughter, Wanda Hunter Harrington of Sanford; son, Dr. Robert Merrill Hunter and wife Marilyn of Raleigh; grandchildren: Kathryn H. Cecil (Sean P.) of Raleigh; Christopher T. Hunter MD (Janel D. Hunter MD) of Winston Salem; Matthew R. Hunter (Laura B.) of Durham; Julianna H. Underwood (Cody R.) of Raleigh; great grandchildren: Wilhelmina Eve Cecil of Raleigh, Robert Hugo Cecil of Raleigh, James Lex Hunter of Winston Salem, Thomas Darcy Hunter of Winston Salem, and Adalyn Elaine Underwood of Raleigh.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00PM on Saturday at Rogers Pickard Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Poplar Springs Methodist Church, 1809 Poplar Springs Church Road, Sanford, NC 27330.

Online condolences may be made at www.rogerspickard.com

Arrangements are by Rogers-Pickard Funeral Home.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rogers-Pickard Funeral Home
Download Now