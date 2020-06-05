Libby Jean Jones Wilder
Knightdale
Libby Jean Jones Wilder, 84, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. She was born July 8, 1935 in Wake County to the late Lester Leon Jones and Harue Edwards Jones. She lived most of her life in Knightdale. She graduated from Knightdale High School in 1953, she went on to get a two year business degree at Hardbargers Business College. She then went to work for Carolina Securities in Raleigh until she married W.A. "Billy" Wilder on April 8, 1955. Libby was an accomplished musician, she started playing the piano as a teenager. She played piano and organ at Knightdale Baptist Church. She played the piano at the Wellington Nursing Center for worship services for several years. Libby worked as a secretary for three Baptist churches and was very involved at Knightdale Baptist Church with both the youth and adults. Libby was very civic minded, working with Girl Scouts and other youth groups at school and church. She served as school secretary for several years at Knightdale Elementary and Lockhart schools. She was a full working partner with her family at Wilder's Nursery and was administrative assistant for over fifteen years for her husband with NC Nursey and Landscape Associations. Throughout life, her family was her pride and joy, especially after retirement spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A special thanks to her caregivers Hedda, Barbara and Timara for the loving care given to Libby over the last several months.
A graveside service will be held 2:00 pm, Sunday, June 7, 2020 at New Knightdale Baptist Church Cemetery, Mailman Road, Knightdale with a memorial celebration to be held at a later date at Knightdale Baptist Church.
Surviving: husband, William "Billy" Augustus Wilder, Jr.; daughters: Bobbie Wilder Earnhardt (Tom), Debbie Wilder Betts; grandchildren: Melissa Betts Abshire (Kameron), Taylor William Betts;
great-grandchildren: Michaela, Henry and Charlie Abshire; sisters-in-law: Janet Jones, Betty Schmiedel and their families.
In addition to her parents, Libby was preceded in death by her beloved son, David Wilder; brothers: Linwood Jones, James Leon "Buck" Jones.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Knightdale Baptist Church or Bill and Libby Wilder Horticultural Science Summer Institute Endowment at NC State University.
Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes
