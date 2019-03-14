Lila Ruth Fuquay



Fuquay-Varina



Lila Ruth Fuquay, 89, died peacefully, surrounded by family, in her home on March 12, 2019. She was born on November 22, 1929 to parents John Edwin Mangum & Kathleen Sanford Mangum. Lila grew up in Harnett County, moved to Fuquay-Varina when she married, and remained in Fuquay-Varina for the rest of her life. Above all else, she was a mother and grandmother – not only to her children and grandchildren, but to her siblings, nieces & nephews, and anyone who needed a little mothering. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, March 16th at 2:00 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home, 401 North Ennis Street Fuquay-Varina. Lila will then be buried privately at Rawls Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at a casual visitation on Friday, March 15th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home.



Lila was the second of five children in a farming family, and spent much of her childhood helping her family farm and caring for her younger sisters. After high school she attended clerical school. She married her late husband of 56 years, Noel Betts Fuquay, in 1952, when she was 22 years old. She gave birth to her two sons, Ronald (Ronnie) Noel Fuquay & John Randall (Randy) Fuquay in 1955 and 1957, respectively, and with that began what she referred to as "the greatest pleasure of her life" – raising children and grandchildren.



"Granny" as she was called by her loved ones for the past 35 years, will be sorely missed for her unconditional love, funny sayings, and delicious home cooking – among so many other things.



Lila was preceded in death by her husband, Noel Betts Fuquay; parents John Edwin Mangum & Kathleen Sanford Mangum; and brother, Jay Mangum. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Ronnie & Leslie Fuquay, of Chapel Hill, NC; son Randy Fuquay of Fuquay-Varina, NC; granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Amanda & Kevin Starkey of Fuquay-Varina, NC; granddaughter Heather Fuquay of Cape Charles, VA; granddaughter Katie Fuquay of Gloucester, NC; great-granddaughters Lila Starkey, Nora Starkey, & Braelyn Heyland; sisters, Doris Moore, Sandra Schumann, & Nan Heath, all of Fuquay-Varina, NC; and many beloved nieces and nephews.



Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home, Fuquay-Varina. Online condolences may be left at www.thomasfuneral.com Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary