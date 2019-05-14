Lila Smith Everett



March 13, 1940 - May 12, 2019



Goldsboro



Lila Smith Everett, 79, of Goldsboro, N.C., passed away peacefully on May 12, 2019, at Kitty Askins Hospice. She was born on March 13, 1940, to Garland Howard and Lucy Willingham Smith of Lindale, Georgia. She graduated from Rome High School, attended Hollins College, and graduated from the University of North Carolina in 1962. She was a sister of the Pi Beta Phi sorority.



Lila was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband of 56 years, William Harrell Everett Jr. She is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Lucy and Frank Edmondson, of Edenton and Raleigh, NC, and Ann and Adlai Wood, of Wilmington, NC, grandchildren, Adlai Wood Jr., William Everett Wood, and Lila Frances Wood, two sisters and their husbands, Joe and Ann Frierson of Athens, GA, and David and Nancy Hunter of Rome, GA, sisters and brothers-in-law, Frances and Larry Chesson of Williamston, NC and Jim and Carolyn Roberts Everett of Chevy Chase, MD, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Lila worked as a social worker with Edgecombe County Social Services and the Wayne County Sheltered Workshop, and as Personnel Director of the Goldsboro Family Y. At St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, she served in many ways, including as a member of the vestry, head of the Outreach and Memorials Committees, EYC leader, and Sunday school teacher. In the community, Lila's service included being one of the first volunteer Guardian ad Litem for Wayne County and a reading tutor with Community in Schools.



A memorial service with internment will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 200 N. James St., Goldsboro. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Seymour Funeral Home, 1300 Wayne Memorial Dr., Goldsboro, NC 27534. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, the Goldsboro Family Y, 1105 Parkway Drive, Goldsboro, NC 27534, Kitty Askins Hospice, 107 Handley Park Court, Goldsboro, NC, 27534 or UNC Lineberger Cancer Center, P.O. Box 309, Chapel Hill, NC 27514.



Online condolences may be sent to www.seymourfuneralhome.com. Published in The News & Observer on May 14, 2019