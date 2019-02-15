Lillian Barbour



Raleigh



It is with profound sadness, the family of Lillian Corvi Barbour announces her passing, after a period of declining health, on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. Born February 20, 1928 in Quincy, MA, she was the daughter of the late Ferdinando and Teresa Commoletti Corvi.



Mrs. Barbour was a homemaker and bookkepper for her husband's business, Crabtree Valley Exxon. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Whit, Jimmy and Ed Corvi, and her sister, Mary Johnson.



Mrs. Barbour is survived by her husband of 65 years, Linwood Barbour, Sr. of Raleigh; son and daughter-in-law, Linwood "Woody" Barbour, Jr. and Karen Whittington Barbour of Raleigh and son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey Corvi Barbour and Dr. Joan Carol Martin of Gastonia; granddaughter, Laina Barbour of Raleigh; sister-in-law, Nona Corvi of Santa Maria, CA and Vi Corvi of Braintree, MA; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



Family and friends of Mrs. Barbour are cordially invited to attend her visitation beginning at 12:00 PM until 1:30 PM Saturday, February 16 at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, 831 Wake Forest Road, Raleigh, NC with her funeral service to follow at 2:00 PM in the chapel of Bryan-Lee Funeral Home. The Reverend Dane Hadley will officiate. A service of committal will follow at Raleigh Memorial Park.



Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com



The Barbour family requests in lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Mrs. Barbour be made to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.



The family wishes to express their sincere and heartfelt appreciation to the staff of Transitions LifeCare and Home Instead for their love and compassionate care of Mrs. Barbour.



Bryan-Lee Funeral Home of Raleigh is serving the Barbour family. Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 15, 2019