Rose & Graham Funeral Home, Benson
301 W. Main Street
Benson, NC 27504
(919) 894-3131
Lillian Hurst Parrish

Lillian Hurst Parrish Obituary
Retired Lt. Col. USAF(N.C.) Lillian Hurst Parrish

Benson

Retired Lt. Col. USAF (N.C.) Lillian Hurst Parrish, age 93, of 211 West Parrish Drive made it to her Heavenly home surrounded by family, Sunday, May 19, 2019. A Graveside Service will be held Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 2:00PM at Benson City Cemetery in Benson with military honors. Officiating will be Rev. Joey Yow.

Retired Lt. Col. Parrish was born September 10, 1925 in Johnston County to the late John W, Sr. and Lillian Louise Hurst Parrish. She was preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, John W. "Billy" and Bobbie Parrish; uncle, Bud Parrish; aunt, Sarah Parrish; and niece, Cynthia "Cindy" Louise Parrish Johnson. Retired Lt. Col. Parrish was a member of Benson Baptist Church and served as a nurse anesthetist for 22 years in the US Air Force.

Surviving is her favorite great-niece, Lauren Parrish Johnson of Four Oaks; also her nieces, Carolyn P. Hayes and husband, Dennis of Benson, Emma P. Meekins and husband, Kenny of Manteo, Lillian Leigh Parrish of Benson; great-nieces and nephews, Anna, Hunter, wife, Meredith and daughter, Parrish, Hannah, Amber, Kalyn, John and Claire.

The Parrish family would like to thank Jennifer Campos Sales for all her loving care of Ms. Lillian.

Family will receive friends immediately following the graveside service and other times at the Parrish Home, 503 West Harnett Street, Benson, NC 27504.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Benson Baptist Church, P.O. Box 323, Benson, NC 27504, Four Oaks United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 177, Four Oaks, NC 27524 and Benson Fire Department, 313 South Elm Street, Benson, NC 27504.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.roseandgraham.com

Arrangements by Rose & Graham Funeral Home in Benson.
Published in The News & Observer on May 21, 2019
