McLaurin Funeral Home
12830 US 70 BUSINESS HWY W
Clayton, NC 27520
(919) 553-7143
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
McLaurin Funeral Home
12830 US 70 BUSINESS HWY W
Clayton, NC 27520
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
McLaurin Funeral Home
12830 US 70 BUSINESS HWY W
Clayton, NC 27520
Lillian Lee McGirt


Lillian Lee McGirt
Lillian Lee McGirt Obituary
Lillian Lee McGirt

February 12, 1917 - June 20, 2019

Clayton

Mrs. Lillian Lee McGirt died on Thursday, June 20, 2019. She was born in Sabinal, Texas on February 12, 1917, to the late Julius Bowden and Nellie Parrish Lee. The family moved to Clayton, NC when she was nine months old.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J. Herman McGirt; brothers, John Daniel Lee and Richard R. Lee; and a sister, Lucille Lee Lowry.

After graduation from Clayton High School, Lillian attended Peace College in Raleigh and the University of North Carolina in Greensboro where she received a Bachelor of Arts degree in History and English. She taught school several years before marrying Herman McGirt and moving to Rowland, NC. After her husband's death in 1985 she moved back to Clayton, her home town. In recent years, she has made her home with her son at Carolina Beach, NC.

Lillian is survived by her son, James Lee McGirt and his wife, Susan. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 2:00pm in the chapel of McLaurin Funeral Home with the family receiving friends one hour prior to the service from 1 until 2:00pm. Interment will follow at Baptist Center Church Cemetery.

While flowers are appreciated, memorial contributions may be made to Ashpole Presbyterian Church, Rowland, NC or Baptist Center Church in Clayton, NC. Online condolences may be made to the McGirt family at www.mclaurinatpinecrest.com. Arrangements are with McLaurin Funeral Home, Clayton.
Published in The News & Observer on June 22, 2019
