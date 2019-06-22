Lillian Lee McGirt



February 12, 1917 - June 20, 2019



Clayton



Mrs. Lillian Lee McGirt died on Thursday, June 20, 2019. She was born in Sabinal, Texas on February 12, 1917, to the late Julius Bowden and Nellie Parrish Lee. The family moved to Clayton, NC when she was nine months old.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J. Herman McGirt; brothers, John Daniel Lee and Richard R. Lee; and a sister, Lucille Lee Lowry.



After graduation from Clayton High School, Lillian attended Peace College in Raleigh and the University of North Carolina in Greensboro where she received a Bachelor of Arts degree in History and English. She taught school several years before marrying Herman McGirt and moving to Rowland, NC. After her husband's death in 1985 she moved back to Clayton, her home town. In recent years, she has made her home with her son at Carolina Beach, NC.



Lillian is survived by her son, James Lee McGirt and his wife, Susan. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 2:00pm in the chapel of McLaurin Funeral Home with the family receiving friends one hour prior to the service from 1 until 2:00pm. Interment will follow at Baptist Center Church Cemetery.



While flowers are appreciated, memorial contributions may be made to Ashpole Presbyterian Church, Rowland, NC or Baptist Center Church in Clayton, NC.