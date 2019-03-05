Lillian Maxwell Bellamy Boney



Wilmington



Born June 27, 1925, Lillian Maxwell Bellamy Boney died on March 2 in the home her husband designed.



The daughter of the late Honorable Emmett Hargrove Bellamy and Lillian Maxwell Bellamy, she was a native Wilmingtonian with a wonderful sense of humor. Lillian was a graduate of St. Mary's College in Raleigh and Finch College in New York City. She was the devoted wife to architect Leslie Norwood Boney, Jr. from 1954 until his death in 2003.



Lillian had impeccable taste and was fiercely determined. Throughout her life she was a caregiver who put other's needs above her own. She was very proud of her family, enjoyed historic preservation, gardening, travel, art and antiques and baking Sally White cake. She loved the French language, My Sin perfume, rutabagas, lilies of the valley, New York City and animals. Lillian enjoyed telling stories from her childhood at Wrightsville Beach and faithfully swam in the Atlantic once a year.



In 1996 she and her husband Leslie were awarded the Citizens of the Year Award by UNC-Wilmington for their contributions to the community. In 2002 she and her husband received the Cannon Cup from Preservation North Carolina for their contributions to historic preservation. She was a lifelong member of St. James Church where she taught Sunday school and served on the altar guild for many years.



Lillian and Leslie were Chairs of the North Carolina Symphony Ball in Wilmington. She was also a volunteer for Crisis Line, a phone counseling service for suicidal youth. She served for many years as President of The National Society of the Colonial Dames in the State of North Carolina and as Regional Vice President of the National Society. In addition, for many years she was chair of the Society's Indian Nurse Scholarship Fund, which provides nursing scholarships to Native Americans.



She was an enthusiastic member of The Ministering Circle, a group focused on helping people pay for healthcare needs. She was also a member of the Board of Directors of the Bellamy Mansion, which she was instrumental in saving and restoring.



Lillian was a member of the Carolina Yacht Club, the Surf Club and the Cape Fear Country Club.



Survivors include her sister Mary Bellamy Koonce, her daughter Emmett Boney Haywood and husband Hubert of Raleigh, and their two children Lilly and Hubie; her daughter Mary Boney Denison Clark and husband Jack of Alexandria, Virginia and their four children Catesby, James, John and Andrew; her son Leslie Norwood Boney III and his wife Ret of Raleigh and their two children, Leslie and Grace; and numerous nieces and nephews. Lillian's family extends their heartfelt thanks to the many caregivers who provided loving assistance to her during her final years, especially Ricki Clark, Martha Thompson, Jessie Henry, Tonya Lambe, Gloria Williams and Sandy Moore.



Visitation will take place at Lillian's home in Wilmington on Wednesday, March 6, from 5:00-7:00 pm. A memorial service will be held at St. James Episcopal Church in Wilmington on Thursday, March 7 at 2:00 pm with a reception to follow.



Memorials may be sent to NSCDA-NC Indian Nurse Scholarship Program at bit.ly/2UjoWDBncdames.org, the Ministering Circle at P.O. Box 3862, Wilmington, NC 28406 or the Bellamy Mansion at bellamymansion.org



Condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com Published in The News & Observer from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019