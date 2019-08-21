Home

POWERED BY

Services
Apex Funeral Home
550 W Williams St
Apex, NC 27502
(919) 362-8233
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Apex Funeral Home
550 W Williams St
Apex, NC 27502
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Apex Funeral Home
550 W Williams St
Apex, NC 27502
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillie Harward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillie Harward


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lillie Harward Obituary
Lillie Wrenn Harward

January 4, 1930 - August 18, 2019

Cary

Lillie Wrenn Harward, 89 and a half, of Cary, died Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Transitions Lifecare Hospice in Raleigh.

Lillie was born January 4, 1930 in Wake County, NC to the late Arthur C. Wrenn and Iva Yates Wrenn.

She was a dedicated wife and mother. Her immediate and extended family as well as her friends and close neighbors were very important to her. She made and kept friends wherever she went and brought sunshine to all around her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Herb L. Harward; daughters, Brenda Carol Harward and Herbie Jean Grout; and granddaughter, Jaime Rose Delott; sister, Rachel Burgess, Carolyn Russell and Cora Lee Wilder; brothers, Preston Wrenn, Thomas Wrenn, Wayne Wrenn, and Raymond Wrenn.

Lillie is survived by her daughters, Henrietta Cummings (Rick), and Lillie Delott; son, Lloyd Harward (Cindy); sister, Lucille Howard (Johnny); grandchildren, Erin Cummings, Scott Cummings (Ariel), Simon Delott, Katie Delott, Leslie Stoval (Tim), Caroline Kelly (Brian) and Jennifer Weeks (Ashley); great grandchildren, Theron and Camden Money, August and Nell Cummings.

A funeral service will be held 3PM Friday, August 23, 2019 at Apex Funeral Home Chapel, 550 W. Williams St., Apex, NC 27502. Burial will follow the service at Apex Cemetery. The family will receive friends 1-3PM prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials may be sent to Snowflake Rescue, P. O. Box 97594, Raleigh, NC 27624 or www.snowflakerescue.org

Condolences may be sent to www.ApexFuneral.net
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lillie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Apex Funeral Home
Download Now