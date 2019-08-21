|
|
Lillie Wrenn Harward
January 4, 1930 - August 18, 2019
Cary
Lillie Wrenn Harward, 89 and a half, of Cary, died Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Transitions Lifecare Hospice in Raleigh.
Lillie was born January 4, 1930 in Wake County, NC to the late Arthur C. Wrenn and Iva Yates Wrenn.
She was a dedicated wife and mother. Her immediate and extended family as well as her friends and close neighbors were very important to her. She made and kept friends wherever she went and brought sunshine to all around her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Herb L. Harward; daughters, Brenda Carol Harward and Herbie Jean Grout; and granddaughter, Jaime Rose Delott; sister, Rachel Burgess, Carolyn Russell and Cora Lee Wilder; brothers, Preston Wrenn, Thomas Wrenn, Wayne Wrenn, and Raymond Wrenn.
Lillie is survived by her daughters, Henrietta Cummings (Rick), and Lillie Delott; son, Lloyd Harward (Cindy); sister, Lucille Howard (Johnny); grandchildren, Erin Cummings, Scott Cummings (Ariel), Simon Delott, Katie Delott, Leslie Stoval (Tim), Caroline Kelly (Brian) and Jennifer Weeks (Ashley); great grandchildren, Theron and Camden Money, August and Nell Cummings.
A funeral service will be held 3PM Friday, August 23, 2019 at Apex Funeral Home Chapel, 550 W. Williams St., Apex, NC 27502. Burial will follow the service at Apex Cemetery. The family will receive friends 1-3PM prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be sent to Snowflake Rescue, P. O. Box 97594, Raleigh, NC 27624 or www.snowflakerescue.org
Condolences may be sent to www.ApexFuneral.net
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 21, 2019