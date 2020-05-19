Lillie Prince Smith
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lillie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lillie Prince Smith

07/19/1933 - 05/17/2020

Apex

Lillie Mae Prince Smith, 86, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, May 17, 2020

The family will be receiving friends at the home of Barbara Loyd.

A graveside service will be held 11:00 am Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Catawba Springs Christian Church.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wake Funeral Service
600 Gathering Park Cir Ste 101
Cary, NC 27519
(919) 465-0989
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved