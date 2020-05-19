Or Copy this URL to Share

Lillie Prince Smith



07/19/1933 - 05/17/2020



Apex



Lillie Mae Prince Smith, 86, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, May 17, 2020



The family will be receiving friends at the home of Barbara Loyd.



A graveside service will be held 11:00 am Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Catawba Springs Christian Church.



