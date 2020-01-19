|
|
Lillie T. Holt
June 8, 1931 -January 17, 2020
Zebulon
Lillie Toler Holt, 88, formerly of Wendell died Friday. She was born in Johnston County a daughter of the late Sidney and Rose Ingram Toler. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Holt and son-in-law, Eddie Richards, 4 sisters and a brother.
Mrs. Holt was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and a friend to everyone. She was a wonderful cook who enjoyed sharing her delicious Apple Jacks with others.
Funeral service 2 pm Sunday, Jan. 19, at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Zebulon. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
She is survived by her children, Judy H. Richards and Billy H. Holt and wife, Terry; sisters, Mittie Worley and Mary Rose; grandchildren, Jason Holt (Marty), Eric Holt (Brandi), Kristin Quinn (Danny), Ryan Holt and Drew Richards; 10 great-grandchildren; her furry companions, Toby and Shadow.
Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory, 103 W. Franklin St., Louisburg, www.stricklandfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 19, 2020