Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strickland Funeral Home
103 W. Franklin Street
Louisburg, NC 27549
(919) 496-4191
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
2:00 PM
Gethsemane Memorial Gardens Mausoleum
Zebulon, NC
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillie Holt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillie T. Holt


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lillie T. Holt Obituary
Lillie T. Holt

June 8, 1931 -January 17, 2020

Zebulon

Lillie Toler Holt, 88, formerly of Wendell died Friday. She was born in Johnston County a daughter of the late Sidney and Rose Ingram Toler. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Holt and son-in-law, Eddie Richards, 4 sisters and a brother.

Mrs. Holt was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and a friend to everyone. She was a wonderful cook who enjoyed sharing her delicious Apple Jacks with others.

Funeral service 2 pm Sunday, Jan. 19, at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Zebulon. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

She is survived by her children, Judy H. Richards and Billy H. Holt and wife, Terry; sisters, Mittie Worley and Mary Rose; grandchildren, Jason Holt (Marty), Eric Holt (Brandi), Kristin Quinn (Danny), Ryan Holt and Drew Richards; 10 great-grandchildren; her furry companions, Toby and Shadow.

Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory, 103 W. Franklin St., Louisburg, www.stricklandfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lillie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Strickland Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -