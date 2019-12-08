|
|
Linda B. Sutton
November 7, 1948 - December 5, 2019
Elizabethtown
Linda B. Sutton, 71 of Elizabethtown passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at her home, with her children at her side. She was born on November 7, 1948 to the late Fred Robert and Mary Helen Partin Barbour.
Linda spent her childhood on a tobacco farm in Four Oaks. She moved to White Lake in her early adult life and then to the Happy Valley area of Elizabethtown, where she resided for the last thirty years.
Linda was a loving mother and Mimi, a wonderful teacher, a talented baker (known especially for her delicious tea cakes/sugar cookies), and a devoted Christian. She had a green thumb and a delightful sense of humor. She was a former employee of Bladen County Schools and Wesley's Chapel Open Arms Ministries.
Linda is survived by her two children, son, Jason E. Sutton and wife, Erica of Elizabethtown; her daughter, Mary Katheryn Mazur and husband Bryan of the home; brother, Robbie Barbour of Va.; sister, Sue Edwards and husband Richard of Fairmont; four grandchildren, Mary Frances and Fox Sutton; Chloe and Caroline Mazur.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Wesley's Chapel United Methodist Church with Rev. Eckie Lancaster and Darrell Copeland officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the Multipurpose Building.
The family extends much gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and caregivers at New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Liberty Home Care & Hospice Services.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Linda's memory to Wesley's Chapel United Methodist Church Children's Ministries, Liberty Home Care & Hospice Services, or SECU Hospitality House.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 8, 2019