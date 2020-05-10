Linda Lang BurkeSeptember 12, 1943 - April 29, 2020RaleighLinda Lang Burke, 76, of Raleigh, North Carolina, was born on September 12, 1943 to the late Willie and Gussie Lang in Kinston, NC and passed away at home on Wednesday, April 29th with her loving granddaughter, Laurin, holding her hand.Linda was plagued with numerous health concerns and was finally diagnosed at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP). She fought this horrid disease with sheer will and determination as she had in all facets of her life.Following the death of her husband, Darryl Burke in 2000, Linda became President and owner of Darryl Burke Chevrolet Pontiac Buick Dealership of Fuquay-Varina in 2000 and served until 2010. Linda was a cornerstone in the automotive industry for over 40 years. Her love and devotion for the car business was only rivaled by her generosity and love for others, most importantly her family.She loved spending time shopping, visiting with family members, and enjoying time at Atlantic Beach, NC. She will truly be missed by all who knew her. She was an amazing person and lived "pay it forward" each day.Linda is survived by her daughter, Karen Archer and granddaughter, Laurin Hartle "Sweet Pea" who stood beside her endlessly in her illness. She is also survived by her brother, Harold "Brother" Lang and sisters, Dot Permar and Barbara "Sister" Daughety. She is also survived by her special nieces and nephews; Sherry Smith, Bruce Daughety Chip Permar, Stephanie Swartz, Mickey, Jeff, and Brian Lang as well as several great nieces and great-great nephews.The family would like to recognize Ginger Hayes of Cary for her love, embracement, and support of Linda and the entire family as well as Transitions Life Care of Raleigh and the Comfort Keepers caregivers, all of whom became extended family members. Also, a special thanks to Dr. Martin Van Cleeff who supported mom and the family at a moment's notice throughout her health crisis.Due to COVID19, the family hosted a private viewing in the chapel of Brown-Wynne Funeral Home on Millbrook Road with a graveside funeral service led by Rev. Dr. Roger Nix at Raleigh Memorial Park on May 1st, 2020.A celebration of life for all of those wishing to attend is tentatively scheduled for Linda's birthday on September 12th, 2020. Additionally, the family is establishing a nonprofit foundation in Linda's honor for families afflicted by PSP. Details of the gathering and Linda's foundation will be announced at a later date. For updates and to send condolences